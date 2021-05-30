NKY man sentenced for sending sexual videos to girl, 13

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man will spend up to ten years behind bars after he was convicted of sending sexual videos to a 13-year-old girl.

The girl’s father, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he found videos of the man, Adam Boone, pleasuring himself on his daughter’s phone when the father took her phone away as punishment for something else.

The videos were sent through Facebook messenger.

“She was mad,” the father said of his daughter, “angry at the fact that some man would expose himself to her.”

FOX19 NOW obtained the chat logs between Boone and the girl. Boone asks if she wants to see his genitals and then asks her to pull her shirt up. Later, he tries to get her to make a video for him and offers to perform oral sex on the 13-year-old.

Boone was also convicted in 2017 for pleasuring himself in front of a 15-year-old girl at a restaurant on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn, Ohio. He was charged with public indecency, a misdemeanor.

The father called police immediately upon finding the videos in November 2019. “Extremely mad,” he said of his reaction then. “Upset, stressed. Wondering.”

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says Boone met the girl through his girlfriend, whose daughter is friends with the girl.

Many months later, the father remains outraged by the events, and he thinks the prison sentence isn’t enough.

“Any person who does anything of that nature should be given life, their lives taken away from other people,” he said. “They have to see it and deal with it for the rest of their lives.”

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says the father was being a responsible parent checking the girl’s online activity.

“There’s only one person responsible for a 13-year-old seeing a grown man’s genitals,” Sanders said, “and that’s Adam Boone.”

The father says he stresses the same message to his daughter.

“I just keep reassuring her that things weren’t her fault,” he said. “This guy was out of hand on his own.”

