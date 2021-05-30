Navy Seaman returned home after 80 years, brings importance of POW/MIA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Memorial day is a day to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Saturday, the United States Navy Seaman, Howard Scott Magers was returned home after 80 years of Missing in Action.

According to Suzanne Ogawa, there are around 82,000 members of the military that have yet to make it home. Her own father is one of those 82,000 and stories like Scott Magers’s homecoming bring her hope.

“It meant the world to me, it gives me hope. I suppose this is the second funeral that I have made. It just gives me hope that one day, it’ll be my father that we’re bearing on American soil,” said Ogawa.

Another Missing in Action Sailor from World War II will be returned home to Ohio County for his service. The Rolling Thunder, who escorted Scott Magers Saturday will be in Ohio County on Monday to escort that sailor to his final resting place as well.

“For us to do that really makes this year’s Memorial Day. it’s really from a veteran standpoint you can’t explain it any better, you can’t have an event on a Memorial Day better than this. Three MIA coming home in the same month and one actually having his service on Memorial Day. It’s the true meaning,” said Todd Matonich, President, Rolling Thunder Lexington

Thank you to all the men and women that have served our country, and for those who continue to serve. Especially those who are Missing in Action and have yet to return home.

