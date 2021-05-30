Knoxville Police Department officer escorts geese across Chapman Highway
“All in a day’s work,” the department said.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lieutenant Gwathney with the Knoxville Police Department was spotted escorting a family of geese across Chapman Highway Sunday morning.
The department posted a picture of the event on Facebook, saying “All in a day’s work for Lt. Gwathney, who helped escort some feathered friends across Chapman Highway this morning!”
