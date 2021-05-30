‘He was a go-getter’: Family, friends look back on former Hazard Police Chief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A public face to many, former Hazard Police Chief Don Brashear is described as a family man behind the scenes.

“Dad meant a lot to a lot of people,” Todd Brashear said. “He was a good family man, honest as a person, had a lot of friends, cared about everybody, would help in any way that he could.”

That is how those closest to Brashear are honoring his memory.

“I’ve known him for 30 years so it’s really hard because he was such an inspiration to a lot of people in law enforcement and just first responders in general,” Former Hazard Fire Chief Sam Stacy said.

Brashear joined the police department in 1962 and was promoted to chief 10 years later. His family said that he had a knack for telling stories about his time in the field.

“He liked to go real clean and he was always conscious of everybody,” Podge Brashear said. “He wanted to speak, if you get him out somewhere, you’re going to be awhile. But his best quality I guess was his personality, really.”

It was the private side of him that Todd will remember the most, calling Brashear a “loving” grandfather.

“He’d put his gun belt on, his police hat but he had a black wig and he came in and put on a show for the girls,” Brashear said. “He just loved to do stuff like that.”

Brashear said that his dad had an unbreakable spirit that carried over into his life in retirement.

“He was a go-getter,” Brashear said. “Always on the go, wanted to stay independent, that was part of the problem. He’ll be missed. He’ll be missed by the community and our family.”

