Fourth Annual Memory Walk held in Perry County Park

4th Annual Memory Walk held in Perry County Park
4th Annual Memory Walk held in Perry County Park(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - The Parents of Angels held its 4th annual Memory Walk Saturday.

With the goal of remembering the sons and daughters who left too soon, the walk was unable to be held last year in a traditional sense due to the pandemic.

Despite some rocky weather, the event was hosted in Perry County Park to a large group of people.

Event Coordinator Ginger Carroll said the walk was originally created from tragedy.

“We just got together to help each other and so we come up with different ideas and ways to remember our children because their lives do matter,” Carroll said.

Carroll said their organization is raising money to construct another monument.

