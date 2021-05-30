Eckert’s Orchard holds a Memorial Day Festival

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) -

For most people, the Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer, and with that comes strawberry season. Today Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles held their annual Memorial Day festival just in time for strawberry season. Today, they had their fields open and a taco truck, ice cream snack bar, and playground area open as well.

Earlier this year, I came to Eckert’s orchard because of multiple cold snaps threatening their fruit crops. The good news is that the colder air spared their produce. I can now happily report that they’ve seen so far a phenomenal strawberry season that has been able to be extended longer than anticipated.

“The temperatures did not drop any lower, and we had no further winter damage on our crops. We have a great crop everywhere,” said Megan Fields, farm manager of Eckert’s Orchard.

That includes their peaches, blackberries, and apples. She says the past weather we’ve seen with more temperature fluctuations has been good for their plants. Days that stay too hot for long periods of time can be harmful to the fruits.

“We have had a fantastic strawberry season this year. I think folks are ready to get out and do something being outdoors; people feel safe, " Fields said. Masks are still required inside the farm store but are not required in their outdoor spaces.

The employees say that the best part of it all is just having people back at the farm and seeing smiling faces again.

“It makes me so excited to see families come visit the farm. That’s what we do here, and that’s the best part of my job is getting to visit with our guests,” Fields said.

They hope to see more guests come and visit throughout the summer and fall for their next fruit season. Fall is their busiest time of year.

“We will pick strawberries through the end of next week, and then we have blackberry and peach season right up on us,” said Fields.

If you haven’t made it out yet to Eckert’s this spring, don’t worry there are two more weeks left of strawberry season. You can get yourself some just in time before peach and blackberry season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.