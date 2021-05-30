Beautiful Memorial Day before a summer-like start to June

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a drizzly day on Saturday, and a mostly overcast day on Sunday, we’re finally going to see bright sunshine return to the forecast for Memorial Day.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve dealt with cloudy skies throughout the daytime hours on this Sunday, but we’ll finally be able to get a little bit of clearing in here as we go through the evening and overnight hours. We’ll also likely have to deal with fog as we head through the overnight and early morning hours, especially in those river valleys. We should fall back into the upper 40s, perhaps lower if we can get these clouds to break up a little faster than anticipated.

The forecast looks absolutely fantastic for our Memorial Day holiday itself. High pressure is set to work in for the day on Monday, bringing us mostly sunny skies and temperatures just a hair below average in the middle 70s. Perfect weather for getting out there and laying wreaths for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, or even just having a cookout.

We’ll see lows getting to right back around average tomorrow night, right around 60°.

Into the Month of June

Tuesday is June 1st, otherwise known as the start of meteorological summer...and the start of Atlantic hurricane season. And while we won’t have any hurricanes to worry about around here, we will start to see shower and storm chances rise through the week.

Tuesday should be mostly dry with highs in the low 80s, but scattered afternoon showers and storms should return for the second half of the week. We may even see a cold front try to move through late in the week. Temperatures look to remain around where they should be for early summer, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.