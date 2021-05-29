Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville celebrates two Rhino birthdays

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is celebrating the birthdays of two white rhinos this weekend, the zoo announced on Facebook. The two rhinos, Dolly and Polly, will be celebrating their birthdays Sunday, they said.

The rhinos have been with the zoo since 1976 and will be turning 53 this year, which zoo officials say is rare.

“The life expectancy is about 35 to 40 years so making it past 50 is a huge feat,” said a zoo spokesperson. “There are only a handful of rhinos that we know that have made it to their 50s. We are very proud to have two of them living right here in Knoxville.”

Sunday’s birthday party will be rainbow unicorn themed, the zoo said.

