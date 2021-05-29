Advertisement

W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia state trooper was shot and a suspect was found dead after a standoff.

State police Capt. Shallon R. Oglesby says state police and members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a suspect in a murder case Friday.

Oglesby says the trooper, who was wearing a ballistic vest, was shot while inside a Martinsburg residence and was taken for medical evaluation.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

Officers entered the residence after an exchange of gunfire and found the suspect deceased.

Neither the suspect nor the trooper was identified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
Questions remain over bus carrying migrant children into Kentucky
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
The “Appalachia Rises” telethon Monday night on WKYT raised more than $1.1 million for flood...
22 more Eastern Kentucky counties added for FEMA Flooding Assistance
Police charged Austin Reece with three counts of third-degree rape.
Clay County man faces child sexual abuse charges following undercover investigation
(Knott County Schools)
Knott Co. School Board appoints interim superintendent following death of Kim King

Latest News

Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater face a host of charges following their arrests in what police...
Police: Key players in drug trafficking case in custody following multiple escape attempts
Memorial ride set to honor East Tennessee veterans
Travis Ray Mullins' family says he had a lot of things he kept inside. They are now bringing...
‘Let’s take a walk and talk about Travis’: Facing the storm for suicide prevention
Walking and talking for suicide prevention - 11:00 p.m.
Walking and talking for suicide prevention - 11:00 p.m.