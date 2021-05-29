Advertisement

UVA School of Medicine finds new information that can help treat cancers and microcephaly

May. 28, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA researchers found new gene information that may help identify a contributor to microcephaly, a birth defect that impacts the size of the brain.

Doctor Noelle Dwyer of UVA’s department of cell biology says this is specifically important because it helps identify how learning disabilities and developmental delays happen and what we can do about them.

“By understanding what this gene does in the developing brain in an animal model you can understand what’s happening in the human brain. It also helps us understand how human brains develop normally in the normal situation aside from the disease situation,” said Dr. Dwyer.

The new gene research is also answering questions about cancer treatments.

One recently proposed is lowering levels of a protein that is often seen in patients with cancerous tumors.

