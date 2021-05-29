Advertisement

Steve Warren named head girls basketball coach at Knox Central

Warren named Knox Central girls' head coach
Warren named Knox Central girls' head coach(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Steve Warren was announced as the team’s head coach on Friday afternoon following interviews conducted by a screening committee of parents and administrative staff.

A Knox Central alumnus, Warren’s athletic coaching career includes assistant coach of the high school boys basketball team and girls softball.

One of his earlier coaching roles in Knox County was that of the G.R. Hampton Lady Cougars. Warren stated that he is eager for this season to begin so that the community can experience success firsthand.

The Lady Panthers finished 11-7 this season, ending as 51st District Runners-Up.

