Reports: Former Hazard Police Chief Don Brashear has died

By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT media partner, WSGS, reported on Facebook the death of former Hazard Police Chief Don Brashear.

Hazard Police Chief Minor Allen told WYMT Brashear served the department for nearly 30 years.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes into the WYMT newsroom.

