Reports: Former Hazard Police Chief Don Brashear has died

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT media partner, WSGS, reported on Facebook the death of former Hazard Police Chief Don Brashear.

Hazard Police Chief Minor Allen told WYMT Brashear served the department for nearly 30 years.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes into the WYMT newsroom.

Read more from WSGS below:

