Advertisement

Police: Key players in drug trafficking case in custody following multiple escape attempts

Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater face a host of charges following their arrests in what police...
Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater face a host of charges following their arrests in what police suspect to be a drug trafficking ring in Floyd County.(Floyd County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two suspects in what police suspect to be a drug trafficking ring in one county are in jail after keeping officers busy chasing one of them for an extended amount of time.

In a Facebook post, Prestonsburg Police said they have received several complaints in the last few weeks from the Arkansas Creek, Allen and Goble Roberts communities.

Officers received a tip the pair, Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater, were two key players in their investigation.

During a recent patrol, PPD officers tried to stop Hayden in the Goble Roberts community leading him to drive off and later abandoning the truck he was in. Officers then found out he had switched to another car and was last seen in the city of Allen.

Officers again found the car and tried to stop him, leading to another chase. That chase led Hayden to a home at Arkansas Creek, where police say he barricaded himself inside. When officers went in to arrest him, they found he had created a hole in the floor of the room he was in and escaped again.

Police say another tip came in that Hayden was spotted at a motel and was engaged in suspected drug trafficking there. Once officers arrived at that scene, employees confirmed to them Hayden was staying there. They went to the room and knocked on the door and were let into the room by the person who had reserved the room. In the bathroom, they found Hayden attempting to hide under some towels and took him into custody.

Kenneth Hayden is charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and evading police, being a persistent felony offender and a number of moving violations.

Following further investigation, they were able to find Heather Prater and arrest her in connection with the case.

In all, officers seized a large quantity of drugs and cash including one ounce of heroin, seven grams of cocaine and $4,200

Both are being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.

Police say Hayden is cooperating with their investigation and additional arrests and/or charges are expected.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
Questions remain over bus carrying migrant children into Kentucky
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
The “Appalachia Rises” telethon Monday night on WKYT raised more than $1.1 million for flood...
22 more Eastern Kentucky counties added for FEMA Flooding Assistance
Police charged Austin Reece with three counts of third-degree rape.
Clay County man faces child sexual abuse charges following undercover investigation
(Knott County Schools)
Knott Co. School Board appoints interim superintendent following death of Kim King

Latest News

Memorial ride set to honor East Tennessee veterans
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff
Travis Ray Mullins' family says he had a lot of things he kept inside. They are now bringing...
‘Let’s take a walk and talk about Travis’: Facing the storm for suicide prevention
Walking and talking for suicide prevention - 11:00 p.m.
Walking and talking for suicide prevention - 11:00 p.m.