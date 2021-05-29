Police: Key players in drug trafficking case in custody following multiple escape attempts

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two suspects in what police suspect to be a drug trafficking ring in one county are in jail after keeping officers busy chasing one of them for an extended amount of time.

In a Facebook post, Prestonsburg Police said they have received several complaints in the last few weeks from the Arkansas Creek, Allen and Goble Roberts communities.

Officers received a tip the pair, Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater, were two key players in their investigation.

During a recent patrol, PPD officers tried to stop Hayden in the Goble Roberts community leading him to drive off and later abandoning the truck he was in. Officers then found out he had switched to another car and was last seen in the city of Allen.

Officers again found the car and tried to stop him, leading to another chase. That chase led Hayden to a home at Arkansas Creek, where police say he barricaded himself inside. When officers went in to arrest him, they found he had created a hole in the floor of the room he was in and escaped again.

Police say another tip came in that Hayden was spotted at a motel and was engaged in suspected drug trafficking there. Once officers arrived at that scene, employees confirmed to them Hayden was staying there. They went to the room and knocked on the door and were let into the room by the person who had reserved the room. In the bathroom, they found Hayden attempting to hide under some towels and took him into custody.

Kenneth Hayden is charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and evading police, being a persistent felony offender and a number of moving violations.

Following further investigation, they were able to find Heather Prater and arrest her in connection with the case.

In all, officers seized a large quantity of drugs and cash including one ounce of heroin, seven grams of cocaine and $4,200

Both are being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.

Police say Hayden is cooperating with their investigation and additional arrests and/or charges are expected.

