Officials: Pound to consolidate water services with Wise County after facing litigation

Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Pound, Virginia has relinquished its water and sewer services after the Virginia Attorney General’s Office presented the town with an ultimatum.

Town Manager Drew Mullins told CBS affiliate WJHL the Virginia Attorney General’s Office informed the Pound Town Council they could either consolidate their water services with Wise County Public Service Authority or face litigations.

Mullins said the town council voted unanimously on Thursday morning to consolidate. An exact amount of fines the town faced in regards to its sewer issues was not released.

The decision comes after the Virginia Department of Health issued advisories related to the town’s continuous release of sewage into the Pound River. The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors threatened the town with legal action in May if the issue was not resolved.

The consolidation does not immediately take effect. Details like the jobs within the water treatment facility are still being worked out between the town and Wise County PSA.

