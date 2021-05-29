Advertisement

Memorial ride set to honor East Tennessee veterans

They welcome people along to route to bring American flags and cheer them on in support of the veterans.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn (WVLT) - On this Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of motorcycles will converge in downtown Sevierville for a huge ride to support veterans.

Smoky Mountain Thunder is underway with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. at the Sevier County Courthouse.

Motorcycle riders from across the state will be a part of the event to honor veterans. Event organizers said they expect one of their largest turnouts ever.

“Motorcyclists are looking for something to do on Memorial weekend, and we’ve been searched out by quite a few getting responses from the Carolinas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Michigan, down to Florida,” said Ron Giddis, Smoky Mountain Thunder organizer.

Smoky Mountain Thunder will then leave Sevierville and head to Grainger County for a 65-mile ride for the closing ceremonies.

They welcome people along to route to bring American flags and cheer them on in support of the veterans.

