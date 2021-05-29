Lifeguards needed as weather sidelines first day of open public pools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was supposed to be the day that brought summer excitement and fun in the sun as public pools opened Saturday for the season, but the weather got in the way.

“It seems to be a pretty cold day today; we are getting set up,” lifeguard Leo Mora said. “It is my first day here.”

Working as a lifeguard runs in the family of the 17-year-old.

“I have a few family members who have tried it out and they say they like, they enjoy it, so I thought I might give it ago it’s a great summer job,” Mora said.

While Saturday’s weather brought empty pools across the city at Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley, lifeguards and staff stayed busy making sure everything is ready for the warmer days ahead.

And right now, the city is looking to add more lifeguards to the team.

On June 7, a five-day lifeguard class will take place. That class includes CPR training, how to help some should they need to be rescued and general safety rules while at the pool.

Anyone 16 and older is able to apply.

“I always say partner with one of your buddies,” Aquatics Manager Scott Risinger said. “If you have a friend that wants to do. It’s always good to work with them.”

He added in a normal year the city employees up to 60 lifeguards.

Officials said during the pandemic the lifeguard pipeline dried up, because no one was sure when pools would be open again. And now that they are, the city is looking to fill the funnel once again.

Mora said while making sure everyone is safe, he’s looking forward to some of the benefits of the job.

“I love swimming,I think it’s pretty cool,” Mora said. “It will be nice to have a hot summer and swim around a little bit.”

To sign up for the lifeguard class taking place June 7,

