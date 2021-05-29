‘Let’s take a walk and talk about Travis’: Facing the storm for suicide prevention

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -Travis Ray Mullins died by suicide in March, leaving his family with a lot of questions.

“This was my baby. He was the life of the party. Everybody loved him,” said Travis’ mother, Winnie Hall. ”He was so full of life. He was just a good spirit. An old soul that just wanted to make everybody else happy.”

The 27-year-old son, father, and husband came with a personality that was all about laughter and love. His family said he was always giving and his son Parker said he loved “everything about him.”

When he died, his mother wanted to make sure other families could take something from the legacy he leaves behind.

“If I can help one mother not have to lose a child, that’s what my purpose is,” said Hall.

His family and friends gathered in Prestonsburg Friday, closing out Mental Health Awareness Month with a Suicide Prevention walk- walking around the Big Sandy Community and Technical College campus and talking about Travis.

“We are doing a walk for my dad,” Parker said. “To remember him.”

And even though the day was rainy and dreary, the “Let’s Take a Walk and Talk About Travis” event went on. Showing people that pushing through the dark days is important and achievable.

“Even through the storms, we have people that surround us and love us. And that’s when I think God grows us the most,” said Hall.

The event, to shine a light on what the family said is often considered a the dark subject, was planned in partnership with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center. The center had employees on site with resources to connect people with crisis counselors and hotlines to help in times of need.

“Just bring awareness, so people know that there is help. It’s okay to ask for help. And there’s nothing to be ashamed of when they reach out to people.” said Hall.

According to those involved it was all about making sure Travis’ voice can be heard and his trials can be shown, with hopes that someone out there will see that they are not walking alone and help is an option.

“And even just being able to reach out to help one person, I think, is the positive that you can make out of a situation such as this.” said Johnnie Jackson with the MCCC Riverside Crisis Facility.

If you or a loved on is in need of help, the MCCC Crisis Line is available 24/7. You can reach a local counselor by calling the National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the direct line for the center, 1-800-422-1060.

