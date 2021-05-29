KSP: More than $2000 in cash, drugs found during Perry County traffic stop

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested a man Thursday in Perry County and charged him with drug trafficking.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop on a car on Morton Boulevard in Hazard.

When the trooper made contact with the driver, he showed signs of being under the influence. Once troopers called for backup, the driver was pulled from the vehicle and given a field sobriety test.

When troopers searched the car, they found around two ounces of a substance suspected to be fentanyl or heroine, a quarter-ounce of cocaine, a small amount of prescription medication, a .22 caliber handgun, and more than $2000 in cash.

Troopers arrested 30-year-old Travis Ross of Georgetown and charged him with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, operating under the influence among several other traffic charges.

Ross was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail

