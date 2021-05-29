Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge

By KPTV Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon mother says her daughter, Destini Crane, is fighting for her life after trying to recreate a fire challenge she saw on TikTok.

“It was unreal. Heartbreaking like I don’t think anyone wants to see their daughter on fire. It was horrible,” Destini’s mother Kimberly Crane said.

Portland firefighter Rob Garrison says dangerous viral challenges can put everyone at risk.

He says when skin catches on fire, it burns within seconds.

“You could be standing next to a lake if you want and light yourself on fire and by the time you hit the water, you’re probably going to have burns on your body,” Garrison said.

Destini has been in the intensive care unit since May 14.

She had a tracheotomy and doctors are now in the process of doing skin grafts on her arm and neck.

The Cranes are now warning other parents about the dangers the videos pose and say they want to prevent something like this from happening to anyone else.

“Monitor what kids are looking at because they can put themselves in dangerous situations without even realizing it,” Destini’s sister Andrea Crane said.

Garrison says this is an important conversation parents need to have with their children.

“You’re not only putting yourself in danger. You’re putting your entire family and anybody who is in that building in danger,” he said.

Destini’s family says she will be in the hospital for the next couple of months.

Copyright 2021 KPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
Questions remain over bus carrying migrant children into Kentucky
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
Police charged Austin Reece with three counts of third-degree rape.
Clay County man faces child sexual abuse charges following undercover investigation
The “Appalachia Rises” telethon Monday night on WKYT raised more than $1.1 million for flood...
22 more Eastern Kentucky counties added for FEMA Flooding Assistance
(Knott County Schools)
Knott Co. School Board appoints interim superintendent following death of Kim King

Latest News

A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: TikTok fire challenge puts teen in ICU
Travis Ray Mullins' family says he had a lot of things he kept inside. They are now bringing...
‘Let’s take a walk and talk about Travis’: Facing the storm for suicide prevention
Walking and talking for suicide prevention - 11:00 p.m.
Walking and talking for suicide prevention - 11:00 p.m.
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe