Gov. Beshear to recommend federal funding for infrastructure upgrades in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During a weekend visit to Bell County, Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement that he plans to recommend federal funding for some infrastructure projects.

The project, totaling more than $700,000, would upgrade streets and sidewalks following a major sewer and storm system overhaul in the Courthouse Square area of Pineville.

The city has to submit a formal application to the Department for Local Government (DLG), which administers ARC funding at the state level, to be eligible for the funding. It would still also have to be approved.

In addition to the improvements listed above, the city would use some of the money to construct a conduit to place utilities underground and install public Wi-Fi in that same area.

“Courthouse Square is a pillar in the community and for the economy in Bell County,” said Gov. Beshear, who was in Pineville Saturday for the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival, said in a news release. “This bold investment would greatly improve the experience of Bell County residents and tourists alike. If we are to sprint out of the pandemic and continue to strengthen our economy, we must continue to invest in projects, like this one, that improve infrastructure and opportunity in our local communities.”

Courthouse Square already attracts thousands of visitors annually with the historic Bell Theater, local restaurants, bars and boutiques. If completed, this project is expected to attract more visitors and strengthen the tourism industry in the area.

