Gov. Beshear: 24 new deaths, nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday

By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor announced 383 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total case number to 458,275.

76 of Saturday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 326 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 93 in the ICU. 46 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is back up to 2.49%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 24 deaths Saturday, six of which were newly reported, with 18 revealed in the ongoing audit process. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,782.

At least 2,038,886 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

6,624,027 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,778 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, only one of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

