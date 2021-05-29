Advertisement

East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp

The wasp is known for consuming and feeding its young with cicadas.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You might spot a different kind of insect when you’re out cicada spotting this summer. East Tennessee is likely to see the “killer cicada” wasp this summer along with the massive influx of cicadas themselves.

The wasp gets its name because it consumes cicadas. The female wasp stings the cicada, paralyzing it with venom and then carries it below ground into a tunnel.

Once there, the wasp will lay its eggs inside the cicada and, when they hatch, the wasps babies will consume the cicada as food.

University of Tennessee professor Jerome Gates says while that sounds scary, the wasp generally will not sting humans.

“They will not sting you, they’re not aggressive. So as long as you don’t bother them they’re not going to bother you very much,” Gates says. “Anything will sting you if you put it in your hands and start shaking though I don’t encourage that but generally they are not aggressive.”

The wasp does not generally consume the special Brood X cicadas, however. Instead, it eats the green Dogday cicadas that East Tennessee sees every year.

