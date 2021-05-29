Discovery of stolen car leads to big drug bust in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The search for a stolen vehicle led to much more for police in Letcher County.

Officials tell WYMT deputies about two weeks ago, a woman reported her car stolen. A deputy spotted the vehicle Friday night near the Isom IGA shopping center and pulled the driver over.

During the stop, the driver, Cristy Stamper, 42, was taken into custody.

When deputies searched the car, they found more than 21 grams of meth, 1.3 grams of Heroin, 24 prescription pills and some cash.

Stamper is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property of more than 10,000.

She is being held in the Letcher County Jail.

