Cooler trend continues for now, sunshine and warmth return for Memorial Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday was a shock to our system considering we just had record-breaking heat earlier this week. The good news: The cooler conditions won’t last long.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Expect the dreary conditions, cooler temperatures and drizzle to hang around for the rest of the evening and overnight. Lows will slowly drop into the mid to upper 40s for most areas. Some sheltered valleys could get into the low 40s, so you’ll probably have to cut the heat back on or at least drag some of those blankets you just put away back out.

Sunday looks a little rough to start the day with some fog, drizzle and clouds all possible. I do think the later into the day we get, the more we start to clear out and that will allow us to at least get back into the low to mid-60s. Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday night with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

After some morning fog, Memorial Day Monday looks great. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s with lows dropping into the upper 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday feature scattered rain chances as we start the month of June with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next best chance for rain now looks to be on Thursday with a new cold front. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you posted.

Have a great weekend!

