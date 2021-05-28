Advertisement

‘We veterans actually got to come home, they didn’t’: Local VFW Post places flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day

By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #3769 in Pikeville has been donated 1,500 flags from the city of Pikeville in honor of local soldiers who didn’t return home.

“Memorial Day is for those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Assistant General Manager of the Appalachian Wireless Arena and combat veteran Larry Miller. “They laid down and sacrificed the most valuable possession they had, which is life.”

Today, veterans from the VFW post as well as the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) came together in the Veterans Memorial Park in Pikeville for prayer, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of TAPS.

“It feels great to honor them,” said Pikeville VFW Post #3769 Commander Timothy Parsons. “We veterans actually got to come home. They didn’t. They lost their lives fighting for the greater good.”

After their brief ceremony, the veterans split up to visit cemeteries in the surrounding area to place flags on their fallen brothers’ and sisters’ gravesites.

“It gets emotional when you see these guys all get together,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Steve Hartsock. “You want to be there for them because that’s really what Memorial Day means to them. It’s about the soldiers that didn’t get to come home.”

