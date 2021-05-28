Advertisement

WATCH: Officers rescue man from burning truck in Texas

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - Austin, Texas, police are recognizing two officers as heroes after they pulled a man from a burning truck moments before it exploded.

The dramatic rescue Monday was caught on bodycam video.

Officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to 911 calls about an unconscious man in a burning truck with his foot on the gas pedal near an apartment building.

Carrera is seen using a fire extinguisher on the truck as Pineda tries to wake the man up.

When that doesn’t work, they both quickly pull him out of the truck, which can be heard exploding seconds later.

Emergency medical workers then treated the man.

