‘The Good Continues’: Clay County celebration brings boost to local economy

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County community gathered Thursday evening for a night of fun for the first time since the pandemic began.

“Just to say we’re in this together, we’re one and the good continues. There is energy in this place today,” said Randy Craft with First National Bank of Manchester and Advent Health of Manchester.

Before the pandemic, those with Stay in Clay and Project Hope came up with the idea for the event, called ‘The Good Continues’.

It was pushed back due to COVID-19, and they thought it was the perfect time to host it this year, after a tough year with flooding and ice storms on top of the pandemic.

“I think it’s like a burst of energy for everybody to see that maybe that brighter days are ahead,” said Vanda Rice, President of Stay in Clay.

Organizers wanted to give their economy a little boost, so they invited vendors to set up across Rawlings and Stinson Park. About 70 of them came to the event.

“I hope it brings their name out again and we hope it does some advertising for them. We’re all about spend local, shop local so I’m really hoping to get that back again,” said organizer and Project Hope volunteer, Danielle Collins.

After a year of cancelations, vendors were excited to be able to set up shop and sell their goods in person.

“Since I don’t have a store front and I am mostly online, I do like to set stuff up at events like this and with the pandemic it just didn’t allow for that, so that does hurt your business as well when you’re used to setting up at events like this and you can’t do it,” said Shawna Ledford, owner of Liberty Thredz.

Hundreds of people flooded the park, all excited to be able to gather without masks.

“I am shocked by the crowd that we have. I really wasn’t expecting it to be this large of an event,” said Tonya Gray, one of the vendors. “Our community comes together for things like this and it’s great to be back out not be stuck at home.”

Those attending received free ice cream, popcorn, lemonade and more as well as a night full of music, carnival games, petting zoos, inflatables and face painting.

“It’s really fun. I’m having tons of fun. I’ve been throwing axes and just getting together with my community it’s real fun,” said Gary Winthorp who attended the event. “I can’t wait for this summer.”

