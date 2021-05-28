Southern Indiana teacher dresses up each day to boost student positivity

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A Charlestown teacher who in the face of the coronavirus pandemic worked to make each day a little brighter for his students.

“Someone who just wants to bring joy and kind of share that with people,” Nate Hayden said.

Hayden is the music teacher for all students at Charlestown High School.

Every day for the past couple of weeks, Hayden has dressed up in a new costume to welcome students as they walk into the building. Towards the end of the school year, he said it gets harder to get students to come to class, especially after a year filled with COVID risks and changes. So Hayden began dressing up for his students to boost morale.

It has now become a tradition for Hayden that he’s kept up with for the past 11 years, including last year when students were kept at home.

“Just to kind of get them smiling.” Hayden said. “We’re all tired at the end of the year. Teachers are tired, students are tired, parents are tired, especially this year. This year’s been crazy. It’s more so for the kids just to make them smile and enjoy coming to school.”

This was the last day for all Greater Clark County Schools. Seniors at Charlestown High will have an in-person graduation Saturday, June 5.

