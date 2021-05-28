Some Estill County flood victims working to rebuild were denied FEMA support

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been more than two months since major flooding devastated parts of the commonwealth.

That’s when we first met Paul Arvin and his son Caden whose home in Estill County was so badly damaged that it is still unlivable.

“We are sanding drywall, then we will start painting hopefully this weekend,” Paul said.

For the past couple of months, the Arvins have been working to restore what those historic flood waters washed away. They still have a long way to go before they’re able to live in their home again, and now finances are drying up.

Paul’s flood insurance policy covers some of the repairs, but it’s still at least $20,000 short.

“This is not including my buildings outside, my tools, my furniture inside, this is just to do the foundation work,” Paul said.

That same limited insurance coverage is listed as the reason his request for help from FEMA was denied.

A FEMA spokesperson couldn’t comment on the specifics of Paul’s case but he said there are several reasons someone might be denied financial support at first.

“Many times it’s an issue of paperwork, simply people haven’t provided us with documentation that they own the home, documentation that they live in the home, documentation that it’s their primary residence at the time of the disaster, in addition to insurance,” Spokesperson Jack Heesch said. “The first thing they’ve got to do is deal with their insurance company, and then if they find they still have unmet needs they can come back to FEMA.”

Paul has appealed the decision, and he is waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, he’s relying on a Lowe’s credit card and a whole lot of community support to try to get him and his son back in their home.

“Estill county people, people I don’t even know have been really great to me,” Paul said. “It’s time for the government to help me out.”

Heesch suggests anyone who is denied support to pay close attention to the reason given and submit additional documents if needed. And, most importantly, he asks for patience throughout the process.

