Norton PD: Chief Lane to be discharged from rehab Friday afternoon, return home with police escort

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The Norton Police Department announced that Chief James Lane will return home Friday after being injured during a shooting on May 7 according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

According to Sergeant Bucky Culbertson of Norton PD, Chief Lane will be discharged from rehab at the Norton Community Hospital at 1 p.m. on Friday.

An escort will take him from the hospital along Park Avenue and onto Route 58. Culbertson said multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies from across SWVA will be participating, including the Gate City Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Norton Fire Department.

According to Culbertson, the public is welcome to show their support along Park Avenue.

Culbertson said Chief Lane has not been home since the shooting.

Lane and other officers have remained off duty in order to recover and participate in Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp’s investigation of the incident.

Slemp announced Wednesday that neither Lane or the other officer involved in the shooting of suspect James Buckland will face charges.

Chief Lane was taken to Norton Community Hospital for rehab after he was discharged from JCMC.

