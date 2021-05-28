Advertisement

New splash pads open at Harlan County parks

New splash pads are open at two Harlan County parks
New splash pads are open at two Harlan County parks(Dan Mosley)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - New splash pads opened just in time for Memorial Day weekend at two Harlan County parks, a Facebook post by Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said.

The splash pads are located at Dale Belcher Memorial Park at Dressen (Blue Courts), and at Verda Community Park.

The pads will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from this weekend until Labor Day weekend.

Mosley asks that citizens observe the rules posted at each splash pad to maintain a safe, secure, and healthy environment for everyone.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Police said Jenna Hubbs lost control of the side-by-side and crashed, killing the passenger.
Woman facing reckless homicide, DUI charges following deadly crash in Clay County
Police lights
KSP investigating death related to lawnmower accident in Letcher County

Latest News

Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
WKYT Investigates | Busload of migrant children arrives in Kentucky overnight
I-64 crash in Carter County.
Double fatal accident shuts down part of I-64 near Carter County fairgrounds
(Source: StoryBlocks)
Martin County community members & visitors can now text “911” for emergencies
Harambe, the 17-year-old Western Lowland Gorilla.
Friday marks 5 years since Harambe’s death at the Cincinnati Zoo after boy fell into Gorilla World exhibit
The “Appalachia Rises” telethon Monday night on WKYT raised more than $1.1 million for flood...
22 more Eastern Kentucky counties added for FEMA Flooding Assistance