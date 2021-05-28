New splash pads open at Harlan County parks

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - New splash pads opened just in time for Memorial Day weekend at two Harlan County parks, a Facebook post by Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said.

The splash pads are located at Dale Belcher Memorial Park at Dressen (Blue Courts), and at Verda Community Park.

The pads will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from this weekend until Labor Day weekend.

Mosley asks that citizens observe the rules posted at each splash pad to maintain a safe, secure, and healthy environment for everyone.

