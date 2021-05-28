Advertisement

Memorial Day ceremony held in Breathitt County

By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday afternoon, the Breathitt County War Memorial Association and Jackson Parks and Recreation hosted a Memorial Day ceremony.

”While it’s a time to have fun, and to enjoy, it is a time also to remember those who paid the supreme sacrifice for this nation,” said Vietnam Veteran Ervine Allen.

Allen read the number of casualties in each American conflict during a speech.

”Because I wanted the listener, the hearer to be aware of the great price that has been paid,” he said. “For the freedoms that we enjoy daily and just take for granted.”

The ceremony has been hosted for nearly 14 years by both organizations.

”Would not be standing here talking today, and doing this interview if we didn’t recognize the sacrifice these people have given to our country so that we can be here,” said Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Brittany Little.

Little spent the afternoon remembering the veterans in her family, especially her great uncle Arthur Dunn.

”Served in World War 2 and Korea, he was very honored and decorated soldier, he was a really great person,” she said. “He was the strong silent type.”

The organizations plan to host an evening roll-call ceremony to remember the 177 Breathitt Countians who sacrificed their lives.

”We read off every name of every soldier, what World War they were in, and where they were killed and the year,” she added.

