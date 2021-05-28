Major expansion at Firestone plant in Williamsburg to bring 250 new jobs

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More electric cars being sold, equals the need for more parts to make them, and Firestone will be front and center for air springs.

“So the trend in the industry is going toward electric vehicle. Away from mostly combustion,” said Wendy Goff, Firestone Plant Manager.

They’ll need everyone from production associates to engineers and managers, and the average pay will be around $29 an hour. Mayor Roddy Harrison calls that a game changer for the region.

“I texted a builder. I was holding all this back, because we can’t say anything, but I texted and said ‘hey we are going to need some housing,’” Mayor Harrison said.

The expansion is expected to be done in December of 2022 and it will take several years to fill all 250 positions.

Firestone already makes air suspension parts for some electric cars and workers are excited about making more.

“It’s an energy that you can just feel among our employees,” Goff said.

“This is fantastic news. This is—I don’t know anything that’s been bigger for the city of Williamsburg,” Mayor Harrison said.

Firestone will expand their 375,000 square foot facility by 68,000 feet.

Firestone has been in Whitley County since 1989 and currently employs 500 people. You can find out more information about the jobs by following this link to the Bridgestone web page.

Williamsburg mayor says $29 an hour wage in Firestone expansion is “game changer” for the region. 250 jobs added within 2 years. More at 430 and 6pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/E8ztQknN1R — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 28, 2021

