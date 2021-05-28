Laurel County man killed in single vehicle crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on KY-312 roughly 10 miles southwest of London.

Investigators say the crash happened at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon when the 1992 red Ford pickup 55 year old Damon Longsworth was driving went off of the road and hit a tree.

Longsworth was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroners office.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

