Laurel County man killed in single vehicle crash

One man is dead after a single car crash in Laurel County
One man is dead after a single car crash in Laurel County(RAYCOM MEDIA)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on KY-312 roughly 10 miles southwest of London.

Investigators say the crash happened at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon when the 1992 red Ford pickup 55 year old Damon Longsworth was driving went off of the road and hit a tree.

Longsworth was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroners office.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

