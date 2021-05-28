Advertisement

Knott Co. School Board appoints interim superintendent following death of Kim King

(Knott County Schools)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During a special called meeting on Thursday, the Knott County School Board appointed Transportation Director Brent Hoover as acting superintendent until a new superintendent is hired to succeed Kim King.

Kim King had served as superintendent of Knott County Schools for many years before her death on Saturday, May 22nd.

The board also declared a vacancy in the office and started the search process hoping to hire a new superintendent by July 1st.

They hired Board Attorney Tim Crawford to conduct the search process.

