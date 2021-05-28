Kentucky forward Keion Brooks returns for junior season

(WYMT) - Keion Brooks Jr. will return for his junior year, John Calipari confirmed on Friday.

When asked about the future plans of Brooks, Isaiah Jackson, Davion Mintz and Lance Ware, the UK head coach said that while Jackson and Mintz are still going through the draft process, Lane and Keion are going to be big players next season.

“Lance and Keion, they’re going to be big players for us,” Calipari said. “Everything seems good, everybody is getting back on campus, I believe tomorrow is when they start coming in. We’ll have a team full of guys to get ready for what we’re doing.”

Brooks averaged 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.6 minutes per contest as a sophomore.

