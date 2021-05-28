Advertisement

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks returns for junior season

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots between Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) and Steven...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots between Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) and Steven Enoch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(WKYT)
By Camille Gear
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Keion Brooks Jr. will return for his junior year, John Calipari confirmed on Friday.

When asked about the future plans of Brooks, Isaiah Jackson, Davion Mintz and Lance Ware, the UK head coach said that while Jackson and Mintz are still going through the draft process, Lane and Keion are going to be big players next season.

“Lance and Keion, they’re going to be big players for us,” Calipari said. “Everything seems good, everybody is getting back on campus, I believe tomorrow is when they start coming in. We’ll have a team full of guys to get ready for what we’re doing.”

Brooks averaged 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.6 minutes per contest as a sophomore.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Police said Jenna Hubbs lost control of the side-by-side and crashed, killing the passenger.
Woman facing reckless homicide, DUI charges following deadly crash in Clay County
Police lights
KSP investigating death related to lawnmower accident in Letcher County

Latest News

Isaiah Jackson. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Isaiah Jackson to forgo remaining eligibility, remain in NBA Draft
Jackson City announces new boys’ basketball head coach
Jackson City announces new boys’ basketball head coach
Perry Central Commodores win both Girls’ and Boys’ 14th Region titles
Commodore History: Perry Central sweeps 14th Region Track and Field Championships
UK Athletics plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity this fall, beginning with UK’s season...
ESPN announces UK Football TV, times for first three weeks