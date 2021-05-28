‘I’ve loved every minute of it’: Pikeville celebrates retiring officers

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is saying goodbye to two of its longest-serving officers, sending them off Thursday with a retirement celebration.

Pikeville Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed served the city for more than 20 years and Police Chief Chris Edmonds served for more than 22, working together for decades and forming a friendship to last even longer.

“Just a bond you create over the years of working together,” said Reed. “Friendship outside of work. You create that bond and that’s hard to replace.”

Joining the team together, the men felt it only right to leave the same way.

“He had a little more time on than I did when I started. So he did wait until I could get my time in before I could retire, so we could both retire at the same time,” Reed said.

The men both end their PPD careers Monday, with Edmonds handing the reins over to newly-appointed chief Michael Riddle.

“It’s gonna be a big step for both of us, but we know the people behind us are gonna keep doing what we did and do it even better,” said Reed.

And though the men are leaving behind their jobs, they have shared more than they could ever forget.

“I was the first chief to have a line of duty death here. And that impacted me a lot,” Edmonds said. “Still impacts me to today. And will the rest of my life.”

And while the stress of the job is now gone, the connection remains.

“The stress of what’s going on every day won’t bother me anymore but the stress of worrying about them will still be there,” Edmonds said.

But he knows the men and women who share the uniform will continue to serve the community.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve done the best I can do in every position I held,” Edmonds said. “And I hope I’ve lead these guys in the right direction.”

