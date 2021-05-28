Governor Beshear invests $600,000 in Eastern Kentucky recovery centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear awarded a total of $600,000 to two Eastern Kentucky recovery centers to help provide safe, stable housing to Kentuckians as they fight against substance abuse.

“Safe, stable housing is critical for Kentuckians suffering from substance use disorder who are trying to change their lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “I’m honored to award funds to two programs that prioritize mental and behavioral health care for some of our most vulnerable Kentuckians. Building a better Kentucky means celebrating the courage it takes to ask for help and ensuring our people have the tools they need for a second chance if they’ve ended up in a really difficult situation.”

The two centers receiving these awards will be The Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center in Grayson and the Morehead Inspiration Center in Morehead. Both centers sponsor long-term, 9-to-12 month residential programs for adult men.

Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Beshear and longtime state representative from Eastern Kentucky, commended Kentuckians in these two programs for taking the difficult step to seek help and thanked both centers for their role in changing lives for the better.

“We all have witnessed how addiction has impacted every community across Kentucky, and continues to do so. This is an issue that must be addressed and treated. Individuals suffering from addiction are people – good people. They’re our family members, our neighbors and our friends. The good news is, there is help out there, and these centers are making a positive impact on those seeking to change their lives and come back stronger.”

Gov. Beshear visited the two centers in Grayson and Morehead Friday afternoon.

Kentuckians in the region experiencing an emergency or crisis related to substance use disorder should call Pathways Inc.’s 24/7 help line at 606-324-1141 or 800-562-8909. If they are in a life-threatening situation, they should first call 9-1-1.

The CDBG Recovery Kentucky program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered by the Department for Local Government (DLG) on the state level.

