Federal jury finds Lawrence County man guilty in child porn case

(WYMT) - A federal jury found a Lawrence County man guilty on child porn charges following a recent trial in federal court.

The jury found Dale Allen Fraley, 49, guilty of five counts of production, four counts of receipt, one count of distribution and one count of possession of a matter containing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The trial lasted three days and it took the jury two hours of deliberations to find Fraley guilty.

Prosecutors presented evidence at the trial that Fraley used various online “personas” to persuade or coerce minors into engaging in sexually explicit conduct so he could record it.

Then, prosecutors said, Fraley, while acting as those “personas,” would threaten girls to perform various sexual acts and record it. He would also force the girls to send images to him through Skype or other apps.

Investigators said Fraley would persuade minors to come to his house, sometimes acting as the online “personas”, so they could gain “sexual experience” with him acting as the teacher. Court documents said Fraley sometimes would record the sexual activity between himself and the minors at his home, other times he would record minors performing sex acts on themselves.

Fraley was indicted in October 2019, followed by a superseding indictment in September 2020.

He is set to appear for sentencing on October 18, 2021.

Fraley could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.