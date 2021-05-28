Etiquette coach says some are struggling with how to act in public post-pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As things return to normal following more than a year of mask wearing, social distancing and zoom calls, the question has been posed as to whether people have forgotten how to act in public.

WVLT News spoke to Avery Johnson, a certified etiquette consultant who said many of her clients are struggling with how to act when things get back to normal. Johnson said she tells her clients their safety comes before etiquette.

”This is still new you know and it’s not. We don’t know, nobody really knows at what point are you going to be comfortable interacting with people,” said Johnson.

In Knoxville and across the country people are getting back into the swing of their normal lives and favorite activities.

”Baseball games, sporting events concerts, things like that, I miss going to those things and even going to the grocery store I like stuff like that, I guess you could say,” said Knoxville neighbor Lee Shepherd.

While some like Shepherd are excited to get back to normal, other are hesitant to do simple things they used to like shaking hands and eating out at a restaurant.

”Some people are, like a lot of people can’t adjust to quick changes especially like coming back with just as violent with shutting things down, I think that’s the problem is how quick its come back,” said Ted Wyatt of Knoxville.

Johnson says while some may focus on what the proper thing to do, she advises people just do what they are comfortable doing while being polite and communicating.

”Just do what you feel comfortable doing, you’re not wrong in this situation, unless you force your way on someone then that becomes disrespectful,” said Johnson.

Johnson says etiquette is built to evolve and is key to making people feel at ease.

