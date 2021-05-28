Advertisement

COVID-19 positivity rate back under 2.5% in Friday update

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his final social media COVID-19 update of the work week, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state positivity rate is back below 2.5%.

The governor announced 415 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total case number to 457,892.

71 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 338 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 103 in the ICU. 64 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell to 2.43%.

Gov. Beshear also announced ten deaths Friday, six of which were newly reported, with four revealed in the ongoing audit process. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,758.

At least 2,031,607 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

6,613,033 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,702 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, one of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

