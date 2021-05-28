Advertisement

Corbin man dead after pickup truck crashes into tree

(Image: File photo)
(Image: File photo)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says the single-car crash happened Thursday afternoon, shortly before 3:30, on KY 312 near the community of Keavy.

According to the sheriff’s office, 55-year-old Damon Longsworth, of Corbin, was driving a pickup truck east on KY-312 when it went off the road and hit a tree.

Longsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Police said Jenna Hubbs lost control of the side-by-side and crashed, killing the passenger.
Woman facing reckless homicide, DUI charges following deadly crash in Clay County
Police lights
KSP investigating death related to lawnmower accident in Letcher County

Latest News

Mountain Laurel Festival kicks of in Pineville
‘I’ve enjoyed seeing people again’: 90th annual Mountain Laurel Festival kicks off in Pineville
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
COVID-19 positivity rate back under 2.5% in Friday update
Mountain Laurel Festival
90th annual Mountain Laurel Festival kicks off in Pineville 6 p.m.
Federal benefits are adding $300 to weekly state UI payments.
Calls to end KY federal pandemic UI benefits continue, back-to-work bonuses proposed
Gavel, AP
Federal jury finds Lawrence County man guilty in child porn case