Cold front ushers in storm chances, much cooler temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our well-advertised cold front is finally set to work through this afternoon and evening, bringing with it yet another chance of scattered showers and storms.

Today through Tonight

We’ve been talking about this frontal boundary for much of the week now, and it’s finally knocking on our door. It sparked strong and severe showers and storms across the midwest states yesterday that promptly fell apart once they moved into Kentucky. We’ve still got a chance for a few stronger storms, but that chance isn’t very high.

SPC severe weather outlook issued at 2:00 a.m. on May 28, 2021. (WYMT Weather)

We’ll likely see more showers and storms develop this afternoon and evening and we could see some brief gusty winds and heavy rainfall out of them, but we remain in just the one-out-of-five Marginal Risk for severe weather this afternoon. It’ll also likely be gusty outside of any storms with southwest gusts up to 20 MPH. That should help us get up into the upper 70s before our cold front ushers in cooler air.

And cooler it will be...shower chances continue tonight as we fall back into the middle 50s for nighttime lows...and we’re not going to move a ton from there over the subsequent 24 hours.

Into Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend starts on a decidedly un-summer-like tone with mostly cloudy skies and downright cool temperatures on Saturday. Leftover cloud cover and showers will keep highs in the upper 50s and low 60s during the day. We’ll eventually lose the showers, but we’ll stay in the 50s overnight.

The improvement starts again on Sunday as we bring in more sunshine and highs returning into the middle to upper 60s. Memorial Day itself looks like the pick of the weekend and maybe the entire month of May as a whole. Sunshine, highs not far from 80°, low humidity...it will be an absolutely perfect day!

Starting the Month of June

We’ll kick off meteorological summer on Tuesday as we flip the calendar to June. It’ll look like summer too as we head into next week with temperatures in the 80s and the return of scattered showers and storms. Tuesday looks mostly dry, but we’ll kick storms back off as we head into the second half of next week.

