Cold front keeps showers and storms in the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve been seeing showers and storms for much of the day in the mountains and that threat will continue until our cold front clears the area.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We will continue to watch showers and storms, some of which could be on the strong side, move through the area as we head through the evening hours. We’re not expecting much in the way of severe weather, but heavy rain and occasional gusty winds will be the main threats. We’ll cool quick once the front passes with lows falling back into the middle 50s.

Saturday still looks like a cool and gloomy day with showers sticking around as cool west winds usher in a more early-spring-like airmass. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll slowly knock the showers down as we head into tomorrow night with mostly cloudy skies staying put...and cool lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Second Half of the Memorial Day Weekend

We start to improve heading into Sunday with mostly sunny skies slowly returning as we get the clouds on out of here. The sunshine will allow highs to warm back up into the middle and upper 60s.

We’re looking even better for Memorial day as a much nicer airmass moves in, bringing us highs in the middle to upper 70s!

Extended Forecast

A more early-summer-like pattern is set to work in for the beginning of June on Sunday with highs for the balance of next week settling into the upper 70s and low 80s while dodging scattered storm chances from Wednesday onwards.

