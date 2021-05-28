Clay County man faces child sexual abuse charges following undercover investigation

(WYMT) - A Clay County man is facing child sexual abuse charges following an undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Police arrested Austin E. Reece, 31, Thursday and charged him with three counts of third-degree rape.

The arrest came following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Investigators said troopers learned Reece was communicating with a juvenile online and started the investigation.

Trooper seized equipment they say was used in the crime and took it to Kentucky State Police’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Reece was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

