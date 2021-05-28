Advertisement

Abernathy’s Two Home Runs Not Enough to Fend Off Alabama

Wildcats get key SEC win over Aggies
Wildcats get key SEC win over Aggies(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WYMT) - Renee Abernathy hit two home runs Friday afternoon, but a four-run fourth inning for No. 3 Alabama was enough to hang on as the Crimson Tide took game one of the 2021 NCAA Tuscaloosa Super Regional 4-3 over No. 14 Kentucky at Rhoads Stadium.

Kentucky jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning with runs in the top of the third and fourth innings, but Alabama put up a four spot in the bottom of the fourth inning on five hits, its only run-scoring offense of the day. Abernathy’s second HR of the game in the top of the seventh cut the deficit to one, but Kentucky wasn’t able to score with the bases loaded in the latter part of the inning.

With the win Friday, Alabama is one win away from the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Kentucky will need to win Saturday’s game and Sunday’s game to advance. Saturday’s game two will begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN with Eric Frede and Madison Shipman on the call from Tuscaloosa.

