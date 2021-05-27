Advertisement

Woman facing reckless homicide, DUI charges following deadly crash in Clay County

Police said Jenna Hubbs lost control of the side-by-side and crashed, killing the passenger.
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is facing charges following a deadly crash Wednesday in Clay County.

Investigators said Jenna R. Hubbs, 27, from Corbin was driving a 2019 Polaris Razor ATV side-by-side northeast on Highway 149 in Manchester when she lost control. The vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.

Officials with the Clay County Coroner’s Office said a passenger in the side-by-side, Johnathan Hoskins, 32, from Manchester was severely injured in the crash and died at the scene.

Kentucky State Police charged Hubbs with reckless homicide and DUI.

Police suspect drugs and alcohol played a role in the crash.

