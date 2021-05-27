Williamsburg officials confirm Kentucky Splash Water Park expansion is in its final stages before construction

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Williamsburg confirm that the expansion of the Kentucky Splash Water Park is in its final stages of planning. Their main goal now is accumulating the necessary amount of funds for the project.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison says a total of $8 million was borrowed and with the help of new market tax credits, an additional $2.5 million is hoped to be added to the pile.

The city is also applying for grants with the Recreational Trails Program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund, both equaling $250,000. Harrison said the end, is in sight.

“We’re really close, they’re actually now doing a redrawing of the things that we think we can put in and we’re going to combine it and kind of put it back all out to bid,” Harrison said.

Until the necessary amount of funds are gathered, Harrison said things are put on hold.

“Not on hold about doing the project, we’re going to do the project. It’s just what will we see coming back from those tax credits,” Harrison said.

The expansion will include additional camping options, a walking trail that will wrap around the entire park, tennis courts, two softball/baseball fields, a renovated mini-golf course, more options for the initial water park, and a splash pad.

“I think it’s going to be incredible having all these new attractions for people to enjoy and having new things for us to get acquainted with and be able to help them with,” Lifeguard at Kentucky Splash Andon Asher said.

Asher said opening the water park is not an issue and neither will attendance but what is making Splash Water Park workers concerned, is being able to run its facilities with its current staff.

“They’re going to have to hire more guards and things to compensate for the larger amount of space and more water attractions,” Asher said.

Harrison said he wants to start construction alongside the anticipated Keeneland Standardbred racing facility.

“We’re going to tear it up, let’s tear it up at one time and then get it done and opened up about the same time. So, I’m hoping that a lot of it will be ready by next summer,” Harrison said.

Harrison said they hope to bring in tourism all year round, not just the summer.

“You have June, July, and then the first of August when schools start back, you start losing your lifeguards, and your cheerleaders, and your football players, and things of that nature and the schools opening up you lose your crowd,” Harrison said.

Harrison says if everything goes accordingly, construction is planned to begin this fall.

