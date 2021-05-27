Virginia COVID restrictions end Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia will ease all COVID-related distancing and capacity restrictions Friday, May 28, two weeks earlier than planned.

This comes two weeks after Virginia’s mask mandate ended.

The updates to Virginia’s policy are reflected in amendments to Executive Order Seventy-Two and become effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 28.

REMINDER: Effective at 12:01 AM on Friday, all distancing and capacity restrictions are lifted in Virginia.



Commonsense mitigation measures have kept Virginians safe over the last 15 months, and with #COVID19 vaccines now widely available, it is time to begin our new normal. pic.twitter.com/65kcoStMjV — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 27, 2021

Northam says Virginia is able to take these steps as a result of increasing vaccination rates, dramatically declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and statewide test positivity rate, and revised federal guidelines.

