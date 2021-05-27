Advertisement

Virginia COVID restrictions end Friday

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia will ease all COVID-related distancing and capacity restrictions Friday, May 28, two weeks earlier than planned.

This comes two weeks after Virginia’s mask mandate ended.

The updates to Virginia’s policy are reflected in amendments to Executive Order Seventy-Two and become effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 28.

Click here to read the new order.

Northam says Virginia is able to take these steps as a result of increasing vaccination rates, dramatically declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and statewide test positivity rate, and revised federal guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
Police: No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car
Transition to Regional Offices
County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia
Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash

Latest News

The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
Ohio teen wins full ride for college in vaccine lottery
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate
FILE - Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low
CVS is offering incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations