Terminally-ill Forest boy surprised with parade; made honorary sheriff’s deputy

13-year-old Nicholas Silva was diagnosed with Leigh syndrome in March.
13-year-old Nicholas Silva was diagnosed with Leigh syndrome in March.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A smile and a wave is returned with a smile and a wave.

13-year-old Nick Silva got to watch a long line of loud cars go by Wednesday and even climb up in one himself.

“I was absolutely astonished when I got to climb up in that bad boy,” said Silva.

But the reason for the parade will make you stop and pause.

Silva was diagnosed with Leigh syndrome this year.

The neurological disorder has made Silva terminally ill, but that’s not stopping his family from giving him his best days yet.

“For us, the path that we chose to take and we made that decision, Nick and I together, along with his father, was to create memories,” said Cynthia Smith, mother.

Those memories include a trip to Disney or watching an entire parade of cars drive by in his honor.

Smith says he’s fully aware of the disorder, but that’s not stopping him.

“He has been just a rock through the whole thing and has even said on occasion, mom I want you to know that I’m here for you, which is really funny, because I’m the one that needs to be here for him,” said Smith.

In addition to the parade, Silva got another special surprise Wednesday.

“It seems that I have been awarded sheriff,” said Silva.

The office made Silva an honorary deputy, but it looks like he’s taken the sheriff’s title for himself.

Meanwhile, Smith says the outpouring of support has been absolutely tremendous.

“People just kept coming around the corner, car after car, vehicle after vehicle and it just shows how the community came together,” said Smith.

But now, you better watch out if you’re on the roads. Silva isn’t cutting any slack.

“I’m gonna enforce the law.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

